2017 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
- Listing ID: 9101884
- VIN: KMHD84LF7HU184144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,250 KM
Vehicle Description
* Elantra Limited * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Blind Spot Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * 12V DC Outlet * Fog Lights * Black Housing Headlights * Alloy Rims *
