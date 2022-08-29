Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

101,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9101884
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU184144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,250 KM

Vehicle Description

* Elantra Limited * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Blind Spot Assist * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * 12V DC Outlet * Fog Lights * Black Housing Headlights * Alloy Rims *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

