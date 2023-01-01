Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

150,197 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Limited * Back Up Camera * Eco/Sport Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control *

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

150,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960125
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU089116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited * Back Up Camera * Eco/Sport Mode * Blind Spot Assist * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode *  AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Manual Folding Mirrors * Climate Control *


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

