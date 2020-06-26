+ taxes & licensing
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
NEW ARRIVAL! WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport featuring six speed automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, auto-on/off headlights, brake assist, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD stereo system, SiriusXM satellite radio, auxiliary input, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlets, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry with trunk release, power windows, split fold rear seats, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.
