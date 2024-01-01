Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Loaded      Excellent condition       Well maintained</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

127,680 KM

Details Description Features

$17,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1717173732
  2. 1717173740
  3. 1717173750
  4. 1717173760
  5. 1717173773
  6. 1717173786
  7. 1717173798
  8. 1717173807
  9. 1717173819
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG482110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 482110
  • Mileage 127,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded      Excellent condition       Well maintained

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 127,680 KM $17,700 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 200,046 KM $23,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS 154,708 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,700

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport