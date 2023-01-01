Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

36,934 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE / AWD / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE / AWD / PANO ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1691703550
  2. 1691703766
  3. 1691703766
  4. 1691703764
  5. 1691703764
  6. 1691703764
  7. 1691703765
  8. 1691703765
  9. 1691703765
  10. 1691703765
  11. 1691703765
  12. 1691703765
  13. 1691703765
  14. 1691703765
  15. 1691703765
  16. 1691703765
  17. 1691703765
  18. 1691703765
  19. 1691703765
  20. 1691703765
  21. 1691703765
  22. 1691703765
  23. 1691703766
  24. 1691703766
  25. 1691703766
  26. 1691703766
  27. 1691703766
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285710
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44HU556049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,934 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER ***  REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIX ALERT *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 36,934KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 36,934 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Yaris LE...
 17,971 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S...
 28,789 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory