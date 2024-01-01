Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATER SEATS FRONT & REAR - POWER SEAT - LEATHER SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - TWO KEYS - BLUETOOTH -  CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - AWD - 2L -

NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

2017 Hyundai Tucson

149,000 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Limited AWD 2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

Limited AWD 2L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA46HU255007

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATER SEATS FRONT & REAR - POWER SEAT - LEATHER SEATS - REARVIEW CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - TWO KEYS - BLUETOOTH -  CRUISE CONTROL - A/C - AWD - 2L -

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-267-8448

