2017 Jeep Patriot
High Altitude Edition 4WD/2.4L/ONE OWNER/CERTIFIED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10638837
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB3HD204318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX REPORT - SUNROOF - POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & MIRRORS - ONE OWNER -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
