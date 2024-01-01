Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** NX 200T *** F-SPORT *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 144151KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

144,151 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

200T / F-SPORT / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV

12052345

2017 Lexus NX 200t

200T / F-SPORT / ROOF / LEATHER / NAV

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,151KM
VIN JTJBARBZXH2128748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,151 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** NX 200T *** F-SPORT *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 144151KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Lexus NX 200t