$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD / ROOF / LEATHER / COOLING SEATS / REAR CAM
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,192 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AWD *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** BLIND SPOT DETECTION *** CD PLAYER *** REAR CAMERA *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER MEMORY SEATS *** HEATED AND COOLING SEATS *** POWER TAILGATE *** BLUETOOTH *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333