<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** S *** ALL4 *** LEATHER *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC ** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127853KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE:</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE:</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

127,853 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S / ALL4 / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / BACKCAM / ALLOYS

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S / ALL4 / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / BACKCAM / ALLOYS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,853KM
VIN WMZYT5C37H3D79430

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,853 KM

NO ACCIDENTS *** S *** ALL4 *** LEATHER *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO *** AC ** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 127853KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman