2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

83,876 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SE LTD / AUTO / SUNROOF / 83,876 KM

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8594684
  • VIN: ja32u2fu4hu604141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,876 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SE LIMITED *** SUNROOF *** AUTO *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

*** WE DON'T WHOLESALE TO OTHER DEALERS ***

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

