2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

95,525 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SE / AWC / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10510152
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX1HZ601913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,525 KM

Vehicle Description

SE *** ALL WHEEL CONTROL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** ALLOY WHEELS *** 7 SEATER *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 94,525 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

