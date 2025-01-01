Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

126,293 KM

Details Features

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

13167653

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0HC286845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2017 Nissan Altima