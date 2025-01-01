$13,989+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP0HC286845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Toyota
2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 222,236 KM $44,989 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 126,293 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 20,378 KM $49,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cambridge Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing>
Cambridge Toyota
519-653-7030
2017 Nissan Altima