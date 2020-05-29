Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL POWER LIFTGATE | REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL POWER LIFTGATE | REARVIEW CAMERA WITH GUIDELINES | BLUETOOTH

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 5167553
  2. 5167553
  3. 5167553
  4. 5167553
  5. 5167553
  6. 5167553
  7. 5167553
  8. 5167553
  9. 5167553
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,976KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5167553
  • Stock #: 20900A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5HC605928
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL featuring CVT transmission, seven passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, heated front seats, air conditioning, auto on/off headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD audio system, steering wheel mounted controls, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, power liftgate, tire pressure monitoring system, rear parking aid, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.



FREE $25 GAS CARD AFTER TAKING A TEST DRIVE! JUST MENTION JUNE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda

2016 Honda Civic EX ...
 96,492 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 46,467 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 72,001 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

Call Dealer

519-623-XXXX

(click to show)

519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory