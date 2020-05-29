+ taxes & licensing
WORTH TAKING A LOOK AT! IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL featuring CVT transmission, seven passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, heated front seats, air conditioning, auto on/off headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD audio system, steering wheel mounted controls, power mirrors, power locks, remote keyless entry, power windows, split fold rear seats, power liftgate, tire pressure monitoring system, rear parking aid, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 6.99%.
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8