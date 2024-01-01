Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

151,800 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
11958795

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Used
151,800KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9HC772967

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1076
  • Mileage 151,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711

519-621-7711

