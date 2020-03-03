Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,886KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4787277
  • Stock #: 604
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC766670
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

