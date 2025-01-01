$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
XD PRO4X - 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
164,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 NISSAN TITAN XD PRO4X
164000KM
5.0L V8 CUMMINS SEQUENTIAL TWIN TURBO
AISIN 6SPD TRANSMISSION
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BLIND SPOT DETECTION
110000LB TOWING CAPACITY
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
5TH WHEEL PUCK SYSTEM
BOX STORAGE BINS
6.5FT BOX
CREW CAB
$24995 CERTIFIED + TAX
