2017 Nissan Titan

164,000 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

XD PRO4X - 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL

13184108

2017 Nissan Titan

XD PRO4X - 5.0L CUMMINS DIESEL

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 NISSAN TITAN XD PRO4X

 

164000KM

 

5.0L V8 CUMMINS SEQUENTIAL TWIN TURBO

 

AISIN 6SPD TRANSMISSION

 

BACKUP CAMERA

 

NAVIGATION

 

LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

 

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

 

BLIND SPOT DETECTION

 

110000LB TOWING CAPACITY

 

BLUETOOTH

 

CRUISE CONTROL

 

DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL

 

5TH WHEEL PUCK SYSTEM

 

BOX STORAGE BINS

 

6.5FT BOX

 

CREW CAB

 

$24995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

$24,995

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2017 Nissan Titan