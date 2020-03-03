Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,500KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801230
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8HL366129
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 NISSAN VERSA NOTE - AUTOMATIC

35500KM....LOW KMS!!!

HEATED SEATS

BACKUP CAMERA

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY 5YEAR/100000KM

$13995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC!

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!! VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 35,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 108,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie
 189,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Send A Message