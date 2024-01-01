Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>You have to come see this truck in person. It is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives like new. Built with just the right amount of options to make driving a joy and also keeping the price low low low. You wont find a Ram like this one at this price and in this condition.  Call for an appointment to view this truck before its gone. </div><div><br></div><div>Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>Registered dealer</div><div>Ventoso Motor Products</div><div>335 Dundas St N Cambridge</div><div>519-242-6485</div>

2017 RAM 1500

166,700 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1728652021
  2. 1728652021
  3. 1728652021
  4. 1728652021
  5. 1728652021
  6. 1728652021
  7. 1728652021
  8. 1728652021
  9. 1728652021
  10. 1728652021
  11. 1728652021
  12. 1728652021
  13. 1728652021
  14. 1728652021
  15. 1728652021
  16. 1728652021
  17. 1728652021
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2HS647065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,700 KM

Vehicle Description

You have to come see this truck in person. It is in super condition inside and out and runs and drives like new. Built with just the right amount of options to make driving a joy and also keeping the price low low low. You won't find a Ram like this one at this price and in this condition.  Call for an appointment to view this truck before it's gone. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra. 
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

Used 2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 166,700 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 193,800 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 104,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Ventoso Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500