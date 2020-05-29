Menu
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garston Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

QuadCab 4WD Hemi * Chrome Side Steps * Phone Connect * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Tow Package * Folding Heated Tow Mirr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

QuadCab 4WD Hemi * Chrome Side Steps * Phone Connect * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Tow Package * Folding Heated Tow Mirr

Location

Garston Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,628KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5186840
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXHS682450
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
QuadCab 4WD Hemi * Chrome Side Steps * Phone Connect * 6 Passenger * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Tow Package *  Folding Heated Tow Mirrors * Tow/Haul Mode with Trailer Brak Control * Manual Mode * USB/Aux/BT/Sirius Xm * Keyless Entry * Voice Recognition * 12V Outlet *
***************************************************** Zero Down Payment Options Available
* Helping People Get Great Used Cars Since 1999
* Auto Loans For Good, Bad Or, No Credit
* Apply Online, Financing Available For Kitchener, Waterloo, and Guelph
* All Our Quality Vehicles Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts 
* Ask About Our Exclusive Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage's *************************************************************************************Apply now at www.garstonmotors.com *****************************************************Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212****************************************************************************************All prices exclude HST, Licensing *At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan. *All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Rate of borrowing a vehicle over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

