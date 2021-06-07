Menu
2017 RAM 1500

49,875 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST / 4X4 / DOUBLE CAB / ONLY 49875 KM

2017 RAM 1500

ST / 4X4 / DOUBLE CAB / ONLY 49875 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196510
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXHS726207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 49,875 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AUTO *** 4X4 *** DOUBLE CAB *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AC *** ONLY 49875 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

