2017 RAM 1500

53,000 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST/3.6L V6/4X4/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCL

2017 RAM 1500

ST/3.6L V6/4X4/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCL

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8864399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FUEL ECONOMY TRUCK - FULLY LOADED - 

6 PASSENGERS - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

