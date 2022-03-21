Menu
2017 RAM 1500

141,415 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L V6 PENTASTAR * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Ha

2017 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L V6 PENTASTAR * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Ha

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8913541
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG7HS526468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4X4 3.6L V6  PENTASTAR * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Trailer Brake * Tow/Haul Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * 2WD/4WD Lock/4WD Low * Traction Control * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Voice Recognition * AM/FM/SXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Dual Climate Control * Power Driver Seat * Heated Tow Mirrors * Automatic Headlights * Power Rear Window * Alloy Rims * Tonneau Cover * Alloy Rims * Fender Flares * Fog Lights *

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings!
******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $40 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Mini Vans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com 
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 4.94% rate of borrowing over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.

Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. 

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

