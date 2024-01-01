Menu
<p>SPORT - TECH *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH  *** ONLY 117,002KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>CASH PRICE $19,995 <br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Subaru BRZ

117,002 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru BRZ

SPORT TECH / NAVIGATION / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

2017 Subaru BRZ

SPORT TECH / NAVIGATION / REVERSE CAM / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,002KM
VIN JF1ZCAB16H8603838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,002 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT - TECH *** REVERSE CAMERA *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH  *** ONLY 117,002KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE $19,995 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Subaru BRZ