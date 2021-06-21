Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

57,283 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Limited 6A

2017 Subaru BRZ

Limited 6A

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7426358
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC17H8603717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 57,283 KM

Vehicle Description

* Subaru BRZ Limited * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Paddle Shifters * Heated Seats * Sport/Snow Mode * Track Mode * Manual Mode * Suede Bucket Seats W/ Leather Inserts & Red Stitching * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Front Windows * Dual Exhaust * LED Headlights * 17 Alloy Rims * Separate Winter Tires * Rear Diffuser * STI Side Skirts *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

