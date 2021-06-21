2017 Subaru BRZ

+ taxes & licensing
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
* Subaru BRZ Limited * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Paddle Shifters * Heated Seats * Sport/Snow Mode * Track Mode * Manual Mode * Suede Bucket Seats W/ Leather Inserts & Red Stitching * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic Front Windows * Dual Exhaust * LED Headlights * 17 Alloy Rims * Separate Winter Tires * Rear Diffuser * STI Side Skirts *
