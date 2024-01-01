2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
2.0i Premium PZEV CVT AWD * Sunroof * Leather/Cloth Interior * Front All Season Weather Tech Floor Mats * A/C * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Responsive Fog Lights * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning *   Subaru Star Link * Heated Seats *  Keyless Entry *  Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Seats * Paddle Shifters * Eye Sight Mode * Digital Driver/Vehicle Information Display System * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Cluster * AM/FM/SXM/AHA/Pandora/CD/Bluetooth/USB/IPOD/AUX * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Brake Assist * Rear View Camera * Manual/Auto Transmission * Front Collision Warning * Roof Rails * Continental Tires * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps *<br /><br /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>FINANCE PRICE: $17,995.00 *</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>CASH PRICE: $19,995.00</span><br /><br /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Why Choose Lebada Motors?</strong><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Flexible Financing: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down payment options available.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trusted Legacy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Budget-Friendly Choices:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Exceptional cars priced under $15k.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Weekly payments as modest as $60.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Province-Wide Service:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Warranty Peace of Mind: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Trade-Ins Welcome:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Financing for Everyone:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Contact Us:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Find Us </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Unmatched Certification Process: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We Believe in Second Chances!</strong><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Whether you’ve faced:</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bad Debt:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Bankruptcy:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> A chapter in your story, not the whole book.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Consumer Proposal:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Financial hiccups happen.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Collections: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>We understand past defaults.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Write-offs:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We see beyond past lender challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>New to Country:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Low Credit Score:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> More than just a number to us.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Poor Auto Payment History:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Let’s reset your ride story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>No Credit History: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Everyone starts somewhere.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Frequent Job Changes:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Life changes; we get it.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>High Debt-to-Income Ratio:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Balancing life’s challenges.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Short Sale or Foreclosure: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Onward to new beginnings.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Over-reliance on Credit:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Ready to recalibrate.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Late Rent Payments:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> We focus on your future.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Defaulting on Student Loans: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Education has its price.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Having Just One Type of Credit: </strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Diverse or not, we’re here.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>The Essential Fine Print:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Disclaimer:</strong><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;> Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><span style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.</span><br /><br /><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 11px;>*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.</span><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><br style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf; /><strong style=font-family: "Open Sans", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serf;>Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!</strong><br /><br /><br />

142,765 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JF2GPADC9HH202094

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,765 KM

Vehicle Description

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
