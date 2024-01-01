$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Premium PZEV CVT AWD * Sunroof * Leather/Cloth Interior * Front All Season Weather Tech Floor Mats * A/C * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steer
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Premium PZEV CVT AWD * Sunroof * Leather/Cloth Interior * Front All Season Weather Tech Floor Mats * A/C * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steer
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,765KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GPADC9HH202094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,765 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2.0i Premium PZEV CVT AWD * Sunroof * Leather/Cloth Interior * Front All Season Weather Tech Floor Mats * A/C * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Steering Responsive Fog Lights * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Subaru Star Link * Heated Seats * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Heated Seats * Paddle Shifters * Eye Sight Mode * Digital Driver/Vehicle Information Display System * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Cluster * AM/FM/SXM/AHA/Pandora/CD/Bluetooth/USB/IPOD/AUX * Traction/Stability Control * Emergency Brake Assist * Rear View Camera * Manual/Auto Transmission * Front Collision Warning * Roof Rails * Continental Tires * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps *
FINANCE PRICE: $17,995.00 *
CASH PRICE: $19,995.00
Why Choose Lebada Motors?
Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.
Trusted Legacy: Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.
Budget-Friendly Choices: Exceptional cars priced under $15k.
Low Payments: Weekly payments as modest as $60.
Province-Wide Service: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.
Warranty Peace of Mind: Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
We Believe in Second Chances!
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!
FINANCE PRICE: $17,995.00 *
CASH PRICE: $19,995.00
Why Choose Lebada Motors?
Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.
Trusted Legacy: Celebrating service in Ontario since 1999.
Budget-Friendly Choices: Exceptional cars priced under $15k.
Low Payments: Weekly payments as modest as $60.
Province-Wide Service: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, we have you covered.
Warranty Peace of Mind: Exclusive Coverage options for complete peace of mind.
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
We Believe in Second Chances!
No matter the hurdles in your financial past, we’re here to help pave your road ahead. At our dealership, every credit story deserves a happy ending.
Whether you’ve faced:
Bad Payment History: Those missed payments? Let’s drive past them.
Bad Debt: Overwhelming balances won’t hold you back.
Bankruptcy: A chapter in your story, not the whole book.
Consumer Proposal: Financial hiccups happen.
New Credit: Excited beginnings can be overwhelming.
Collections: We understand past defaults.
Write-offs: We see beyond past lender challenges.
New to Country: Starting fresh? We’ve got your back.
Low Credit Score: More than just a number to us.
Poor Auto Payment History: Let’s reset your ride story.
No Credit History: Everyone starts somewhere.
Frequent Job Changes: Life changes; we get it.
High Debt-to-Income Ratio:Balancing life’s challenges.
Short Sale or Foreclosure: Onward to new beginnings.
Over-reliance on Credit: Ready to recalibrate.
Late Rent Payments: We focus on your future.
Defaulting on Student Loans: Education has its price.
Having Just One Type of Credit: Diverse or not, we’re here.
Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek