<p>  5 Speed  Manual   4x4   4Cylinder    No reported accidents</p>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

217,858 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Man

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Man

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
217,858KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFSX5ENXHX048629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 217,858 KM

Vehicle Description

  5 Speed  Manual   4x4   4Cylinder    No reported accidents

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Toyota Tacoma