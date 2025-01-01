Menu
<p>One Owner    Excellent Condition      V6   4x4   autpmatic</p>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

213,241 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

12264790

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
213,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFSZ5AN4HX069458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,241 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner    Excellent Condition      V6   4x4   autpmatic

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112

519-240-9554
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2017 Toyota Tacoma