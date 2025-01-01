Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TRD SPORT   Double Cab  </p>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

202,946 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12831565

2017 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

  1. 1754412462423
  2. 1754412462899
  3. 1754412463384
  4. 1754412463855
  5. 1754412464321
  6. 1754412464798
  7. 1754412465255
  8. 1754412465709
  9. 1754412466179
  10. 1754412466672
  11. 1754412467128
  12. 1754412467608
  13. 1754412468056
  14. 1754412468528
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,946KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXHX024435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 024435
  • Mileage 202,946 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD SPORT   Double Cab  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groh Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO 202,946 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 199,711 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 62,749 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-3112

Alternate Numbers
519-240-9554
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2017 Toyota Tacoma