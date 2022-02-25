Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

85,881 KM

Details Features

$42,989

+ tax & licensing
$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

85,881KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8410026
  Stock #: 2202731
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4HX025662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2202731
  • Mileage 85,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

