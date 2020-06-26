Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1594315377
  2. 1594315377
  3. 1594315377
  4. 1594315377
  5. 1594315377
  6. 1594315377
  7. 1594315377
  8. 1594315377
  9. 1594315377
  10. 1594315377
  11. 1594315377
  12. 1594315377
  13. 1594315377
  14. 1594315377
  15. 1594315377
  16. 1594315377
  17. 1594315377
  18. 1594315377
  19. 1594315377
Contact Seller

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,696KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5282366
  • Stock #: 2008421
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30HA076598
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 TOYOTA YARIS HATCHBACK LE! COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 32,275 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 31,119 KM
$21,989 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL
 65,460 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory