Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** HIGHLINE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 94308KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>CASH PRICE: $16,995<br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

94,308 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1719589997
  2. 1719589999
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,308KM
VIN 3VWL17AJ0HM251746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,308 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** HIGHLINE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 94308KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $16,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2016 BMW X1 xDRIVE 28i / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / LEATHER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 BMW X1 xDRIVE 28i / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / LEATHER 118,253 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna SE / 7 SEATER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna SE / 7 SEATER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER 83,060 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic HYBRID / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Honda Civic HYBRID / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 152,283 KM $2,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta