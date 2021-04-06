Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

71,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 6903798
  2. 6903798
  3. 6903798
  4. 6903798
  5. 6903798
  6. 6903798
  7. 6903798
  8. 6903798
  9. 6903798
  10. 6903798
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6903798
  • Stock #: TRD235
  • VIN: 3VWB67AJ3HM236641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD235
  • Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW CHECK OUT THIS RARE WOLFSBURG EDITION WITH ONLY 71K!! THIS 5-SPEED MANUAL JETTA IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS LIKE TWO TONE HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDRIOD AUTO AND SO MUCH MORE!

BALANCE OF VOLKSWAGEN'S 4YR / 80K BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRENTY.

FULLY CERTIFIED. ONLY HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2018 Toyota Camry LE
 28,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 57,800 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 230,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory