2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6903798

6903798 Stock #: TRD235

TRD235 VIN: 3VWB67AJ3HM236641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TRD235

Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in LED Lights 2 keys Apple Car Play Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.