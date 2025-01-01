Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4motion 
2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine 


Clean CarFax!! Dealer Maintained!! 


Dual zone automatic climate control 
Heated front seats 
Panoramic sunroof 
Keyless entry 
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 
Rain sensing wipers 
Backup camera 
Fender premium audio system 


Financing available! 
Extended warranty available! 
Vehicle is sold certified!

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

126,239 KM

Details Description

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline *CERTIFIED*

12652389

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline *CERTIFIED*

Location

Baaz Motorsports

315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9

647-739-9239

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,239KM
VIN WVGLV7AX5HW502333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1098
  • Mileage 126,239 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4motion
2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine


Clean CarFax!! Dealer Maintained!!


Dual zone automatic climate control
Heated front seats
Panoramic sunroof
Keyless entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rain sensing wipers
Backup camera
Fender premium audio system


Financing available!
Extended warranty available!
Vehicle is sold certified!

Baaz Motorsports

Baaz Motorsports

315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9
647-739-9239

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Baaz Motorsports

647-739-9239

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan