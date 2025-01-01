$17,495+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline *CERTIFIED*
Location
Baaz Motorsports
315 Elgin St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 7H9
647-739-9239
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,239KM
VIN WVGLV7AX5HW502333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1098
- Mileage 126,239 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4motion
2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine
Clean CarFax!! Dealer Maintained!!
Dual zone automatic climate control
Heated front seats
Panoramic sunroof
Keyless entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rain sensing wipers
Backup camera
Fender premium audio system
Financing available!
Extended warranty available!
Vehicle is sold certified!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

