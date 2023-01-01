$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
PREFERRED / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10176576
- VIN: KL4CJASB9JB525850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,169 KM
Vehicle Description
PREFERRED *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** AC *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** TURBOCHARGED *** 120,169KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
