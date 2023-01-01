Menu
2018 Buick Encore

120,169 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

PREFERRED / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS

PREFERRED / AUTO / REVERSE CAM / ALLOY WHEELS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10176576
  • VIN: KL4CJASB9JB525850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,169 KM

Vehicle Description

PREFERRED *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START *** LEATHER STEERING WHEEL *** AC *** POWER DRIVER SEAT *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** TURBOCHARGED *** 120,169KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

