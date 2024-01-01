Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2LT *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 76673KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

76,673 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2LT / LEATHER / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2LT / LEATHER / 4X4 / REVERSE CAM / CREW CAB

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,673KM
Used
VIN 1GCGTCEN7J1319970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,673 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT *** LEATHER *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 4X4 *** CREW CAB *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 76673KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2011 Lincoln MKX REVERSE CAMERA / HTD SEATS / COOL SEATS / AS IS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Lincoln MKX REVERSE CAMERA / HTD SEATS / COOL SEATS / AS IS 257,356 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS 117,601 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY / AC / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY / AC / NO ACCIDENTS 108,822 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Colorado