2018 Chevrolet Equinox

103,324 KM

Details

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier LT AWD

12569537

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier LT AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,324KM
VIN 2GNAXVEVXJ6207335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1166
  • Mileage 103,324 KM

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2018 Chevrolet Equinox