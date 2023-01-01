Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

95,411 KM

Details

$20,945

+ tax & licensing
LS / AUTO / AC / ALLOY WHEELS / 95,411 KM

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9539560
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV5J6262776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,411 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LS *** AUTO *** ALLOY WHELES *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** ONLY 95,411 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

