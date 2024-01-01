$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION 1.5T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT PLATINUM EDITION 1.5T/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - TOP OF THE LINE - PREMIUM PACKAGE - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - REMOTE STARTER - HEATED SEATS - GPS - BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY & ANDROID - POWER SEATS AND TRUNK - KEYLESS ENTRY - PUSH BUTTON START - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS -
NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:
www.asprestigeautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-267-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448