Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

103,303 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

HYBRID * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * TUX Mat Leather Floor Mats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

HYBRID * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * TUX Mat Leather Floor Mats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto *

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 9190081
  2. 9190081
  3. 9190081
  4. 9190081
  5. 9190081
  6. 9190081
  7. 9190081
  8. 9190081
  9. 9190081
  10. 9190081
  11. 9190081
  12. 9190081
  13. 9190081
  14. 9190081
  15. 9190081
  16. 9190081
  17. 9190081
  18. 9190081
  19. 9190081
  20. 9190081
  21. 9190081
  22. 9190081
  23. 9190081
  24. 9190081
  25. 9190081
  26. 9190081
  27. 9190081
  28. 9190081
  29. 9190081
  30. 9190081
  31. 9190081
  32. 9190081
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,303KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9190081
  • VIN: 1G1ZF5SU7JF241404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,303 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID * Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start *  TUX Mat Leather Floor Mats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * ON Star * Power Seats * Bose Audio System * WIFI Hotspot * Dual Climate Control * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Automatic Headlights * Automatic/Manual Mode * Electronic Parking Brake *Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Chrome Alloy Rims *

Ontario’s Best Value Dealership - Huge Savings & NO HIDDEN FEES!
******************************************************
* Zero Down Payment Auto loans Options Available
* Your Truck Specialists – used trucks under 25000
* Helping People Get best priced Used Cars Since 1999
* Bad Credit Auto Loans and Financing. Good, Bad Or No Credit Auto loans
* Great value pricing to save you money! Used Cars under 10k
* Lebada Motors has served people all over Ontario
* Payments as low as $40 weekly. Low monthly payments used cars
* Used Cars Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Hamilton, Brantford
* All Our Quality Used Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Mini Vans Come Certified To The Highest Standards In The Industry Using Premium Parts
* Ask About Our Exclusive Auto Warranty Options Giving you Superior Coverage
*************************************************************************************
Apply now at www.lebadamotors.com 
*****************************************************
Call us at toll free 1-855-351-1212
***************************************************************************************
*All prices exclude HST, Licensing
*At times, a down payment may be required for financing however we will do best to achieve a $0 down loan.
*All payments shown are based on a 4.94% rate of borrowing over qualified term based on the lender, with HST included.
Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle at a purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60 month term is $ 1,461.40 and payment would be $49.39 weekly. Rates are subject to change without notice. Payments are available on approved credit.

Disclaimer Information: Please confirm accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. 

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lebada Motors

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 103,303 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SPO...
 143,681 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SXT QU...
 210,695 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory