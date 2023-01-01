Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

91,997 KM

$22,995

$22,995

Car Match Canada

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / REDLINE EDITION / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / REDLINE EDITION / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

91,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650707
  • VIN: 1g1zd5stxjf118712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,997 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** AUTO *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 91,997 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
