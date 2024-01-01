$12,290+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT 1.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
$12,290
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - A/C - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE STARTER - NO ACCIDENTS -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:
www.asprestigeautosales.com
Vehicle Features
