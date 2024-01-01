Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - A/C - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE STARTER - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

134,000 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT 1.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT 1.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/FULLY LOADED/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - REARVIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, TRUNK - A/C - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE STARTER - NO ACCIDENTS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Remote Starter
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2018 Chevrolet Sonic