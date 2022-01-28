2018 Chevrolet Traverse

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189745

8189745 VIN: 1GNERGKW2JJ264622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.