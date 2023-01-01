Menu
2018 Chevrolet Trax

154,617 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

LT / RED LINE / AWD / SUNROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,617KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10224015
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB3JL208578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,617 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** LT *** RED LINE EDITION *** SUNROOF *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** HEATED MIRRORS *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 154,617KM*** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

