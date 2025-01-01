Menu
GT AWD | Nappa Leatherfaced front vented seats | Remote start system | Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display | Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay | 6 premium Alpine speakers | 276watt amplifier | Dodge Performance Pages | SuperTrack Pak Mode | Adaptive cruise control | 911 Assist | Paddle Shifters | Heated Leather Seats | Dual Zone Climate Control | Dual Exhaust | ParkView Backup Camera | Rear Park Sensors | | Hill Start assist | Automatic high beam headlamp ctrl | Forward Collision Warning | Rainsensing windshield wipers | BlindSpot/Rr | CrossPath Detection | | Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming | USB/AUX | UConnect Services | Steering wheelmounted audio controls 19inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels | High intensity discharge headlamps Bodyclr pwr multifunction mirrors | 8speed TorqueFlite automatic | 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine | Neon Coloured Calipers | Wifi/Projection Manager | Mirror Dimmer | Heated Steering/Sideview Mirrors | Garage Door Transmitter | Spoiler | Carpet Floor Mats | Fog Lamps | Hood Scoops |

2018 Dodge Challenger

66,120 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Challenger

GT AWD | Nappa Leather–faced front vented seats |

12267382

2018 Dodge Challenger

GT AWD | Nappa Leather–faced front vented seats |

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,120KM
VIN 2C3CDZGG3JH154311

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,120 KM

GT AWD | Nappa Leatherfaced front vented seats | Remote start system | Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display | Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay | 6 premium Alpine speakers | 276watt amplifier | Dodge Performance Pages | SuperTrack Pak Mode | Adaptive cruise control | 911 Assist | Paddle Shifters | Heated Leather Seats | Dual Zone Climate Control | Dual Exhaust | ParkView Backup Camera | Rear Park Sensors | | Hill Start assist | Automatic high beam headlamp ctrl | Forward Collision Warning | Rainsensing windshield wipers | BlindSpot/Rr | CrossPath Detection | | Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming | USB/AUX | UConnect Services | Steering wheelmounted audio controls 19inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels | High intensity discharge headlamps Bodyclr pwr multifunction mirrors | 8speed TorqueFlite automatic | 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine | Neon Coloured Calipers | Wifi/Projection Manager | Mirror Dimmer | Heated Steering/Sideview Mirrors | Garage Door Transmitter | Spoiler | Carpet Floor Mats | Fog Lamps | Hood Scoops |


Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2018 Dodge Challenger