2018 Dodge Challenger
2018 Dodge Challenger
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,120KM
VIN 2C3CDZGG3JH154311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 66,120 KM
Vehicle Description
GT AWD | Nappa Leatherfaced front vented seats | Remote start system | Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display | Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay | 6 premium Alpine speakers | 276watt amplifier | Dodge Performance Pages | SuperTrack Pak Mode | Adaptive cruise control | 911 Assist | Paddle Shifters | Heated Leather Seats | Dual Zone Climate Control | Dual Exhaust | ParkView Backup Camera | Rear Park Sensors | | Hill Start assist | Automatic high beam headlamp ctrl | Forward Collision Warning | Rainsensing windshield wipers | BlindSpot/Rr | CrossPath Detection | | Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming | USB/AUX | UConnect Services | Steering wheelmounted audio controls 19inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels | High intensity discharge headlamps Bodyclr pwr multifunction mirrors | 8speed TorqueFlite automatic | 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine | Neon Coloured Calipers | Wifi/Projection Manager | Mirror Dimmer | Heated Steering/Sideview Mirrors | Garage Door Transmitter | Spoiler | Carpet Floor Mats | Fog Lamps | Hood Scoops |
EXPERIENCE THE LEBADA ADVANTAGE:
- Lowest Payments
- Best Interest Rates for all credit situations
- 200-Point Safety Inspection INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
- Canadian Owned Family Business since 1999
GET BETTER THAN BANK RATES with Lebada Motors. 3 Months no payments available on approved credit (OAC). In most cases, zero down payment required. We have 50+ years of combined financing experience to get you the BEST possible payments and rates to fit your budget. We work for you, not the bank! Free, no obligation approvals available with the Lebada Motors finance team. No matter your credit situation whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all we have solutions for you!
TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-IN
UNBEATABLE 6-YEAR WARRANTY OPTIONS only available at Lebada Motors*
CARFAX report on every vehicle we sell
12 DAY, NO HASSLE RETURN POLICY on every vehicle at Lebada Motors
LEBADA MOTORS Cambridges Largest, Top Rated Pre-owned Car Dealership. Visit our Canadian Owned, Family Operated business. Our no pressure, non-commissioned sales team is here to help!
Newcomers to Canada and individuals who have experienced bankruptcy or proposals are warmly welcomed. Additionally, we offer flexible $0 down payment options. If you have any source of income, we can help finance your vehicle purchase. Visit us today to explore our wide selection of quality used vehicles and personalized financing options!
Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
2019-2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with our team for more details.
* Listed Price is a special program price. Please inquire for details and other options.
* Prices exclude HST and licensing fees.
* Zero down is our goal, but a downpayment may be required.
* Conditions apply to return your vehicle. Contact us for more details.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2018 Dodge Challenger