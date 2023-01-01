$28,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT / NAV / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10276899
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR213956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,937 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** HEATED MIRRORS *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 69,937KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
Vehicle Features
