2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Ready to work.  This E450 has been very gently used  by a kitchen installation company and with only 116000 kms this truck is more than ready to put in the long hours and bring in the money. Equipped with the 16 foot box and the zero maintenance exterior all you have to do is book the work and hop in and drive. Maintained at a high level this truck comes certified and ready to go.  Financing available. 

Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
2532 Dundas St S Cambridge
519-242-6485

VIN 1FDWE4F66JDC26144

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,877 KM

Ready to work.  This E450 has been very gently used  by a kitchen installation company and with only 116000 kms this truck is more than ready to put in the long hours and bring in the money. Equipped with the 16 foot box and the zero maintenance exterior all you have to do is book the work and hop in and drive. Maintained at a high level this truck comes certified and ready to go.  Financing available. 
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products2532 Dundas St S Cambridge519-242-6485

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Steel Wheels

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

