$38,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E450
2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E450
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,877KM
VIN 1FDWE4F66JDC26144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 116,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to work. This E450 has been very gently used by a kitchen installation company and with only 116000 kms this truck is more than ready to put in the long hours and bring in the money. Equipped with the 16 foot box and the zero maintenance exterior all you have to do is book the work and hop in and drive. Maintained at a high level this truck comes certified and ready to go. Financing available.
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products2532 Dundas St S Cambridge519-242-6485
Truck is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes OMVIC fee and licensing are extra.
Registered dealerVentoso Motor Products2532 Dundas St S Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 156,663 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX SH AWD 246,102 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 235,241 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Email Ventoso Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-242-XXXX(click to show)
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2018 Ford E-Series Cutaway