2018 Ford EcoSport

16,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2018 Ford EcoSport

SES AWD

SES AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006562
  • Stock #: 898
  • VIN: MAJ6P1CL9JC163141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

