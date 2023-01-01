Menu
2018 Ford Edge

123,334 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL / AWD / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS

2018 Ford Edge

SEL / AWD / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,334KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163013
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90JBB34094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,334 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ PARKING SENSORS *** HEATED MIRRORS *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 123,334KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

